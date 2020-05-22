Five Pakistan Army officers martyred in PIA plane crash
Share
LAHORE – Five officers of Pakistan Army have died in today's tragic plane crash in Karachi, sources told DailyPakistan on Friday.
They have been identified as Major Shehryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba Khan, Lieutenant Shaheer, Lieutenant Balach, and Second Lieutenant Hamza Yousaf.
The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is yet to make a statement.
Source adds that Squadron Leader Zain-ul-Arif of Pakistan Air Force, who was traveling in the ill-fated PK8303 was also among the deceased.
Pakistan Air Force officer 'among PIA plane crash ... 08:18 PM | 22 May, 2020
KARACHI – A young officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reportedly embraced martyrdom in Friday's crash of a ...
A spokesman for the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said the A320 Airbus was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303.
Eyewitnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near the airport after what appeared to be an engine failure.
PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi ... 03:20 PM | 22 May, 2020
KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International ...
- Islamabad markets to stay open from 9am to 7pm after Eid11:46 AM | 24 May, 2020
- Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with simplicity and religious ...09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
- PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner due to plane crash ...01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
-
-
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for ...02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020