Five Pakistan Army officers martyred in PIA plane crash

LAHORE – Five officers of Pakistan Army have died in today's tragic plane crash in Karachi, sources told DailyPakistan on Friday.

They have been identified as Major Shehryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba Khan, Lieutenant Shaheer, Lieutenant Balach, and Second Lieutenant Hamza Yousaf.

The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is yet to make a statement.

Source adds that Squadron Leader Zain-ul-Arif of Pakistan Air Force, who was traveling in the ill-fated PK8303 was also among the deceased.

A spokesman for the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said the A320 Airbus was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303.

Eyewitnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near the airport after what appeared to be an engine failure.