Pakistan Air Force officer 'among PIA plane crash victims'
KARACHI – A young officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reportedly embraced martyrdom in Friday's crash of a PIA airliner in capital city of southeastern Sindh.
He has been named as Squadron Leader Zain-ul-Arif from 68th EC.
Sad to announe that my school friend to Sqdn. Ldr. Zain Khan is no more with us. He was among the passengers of Karachi Plane Crash.— Ayaz Samoo (@AyazSamoo) May 22, 2020
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Habibian Batch 2003 pic.twitter.com/uWBGGuu5m1
However, there is no official statement from the country's air force or the military's media wing, ISPR.
PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi
KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International ...
