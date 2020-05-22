Pakistan Air Force officer 'among PIA plane crash victims'
Web Desk
08:18 PM | 22 May, 2020
Pakistan Air Force officer 'among PIA plane crash victims'
KARACHI – A young officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reportedly embraced martyrdom in Friday's crash of a PIA airliner in capital city of southeastern Sindh.

He has been named as Squadron Leader Zain-ul-Arif from 68th EC.

However, there is no official statement from the country's air force or the military's media wing, ISPR.

PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi ... 03:20 PM | 22 May, 2020

KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International ...

