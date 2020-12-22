Prices shot up as anti-hoarding ordinance 'starts bearing fruit', Firdous Ashiq Awan announces action against profiteers

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab CM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday insisted that the government action against hoarders and profiteers resulted in the hike of prices of essential commodities across the province.

Talking to the media at the headquarters of Punjab Food Authority, the CM aide boasted about the sweeping powers under 'Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020' to launch a crackdown against hoarders, violators.

She said a harsher crackdown of law enforcement against the perpetrators was the reason of a hike in the price of eggs.

Meanwhile, egg prices all over the country have risen to the highest-ever peak of Rs200-240 per dozen with surging demand due to harsh winters.

Egg price in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, are now pegged at Rs240 per dozen while in other major cities including Karachi and Lahore see the produce at Rs200 per dozen.

Yesterday, she blamed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to be the cause of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar contracting Covid-19.