Ramzan Sugar Mills case: LHC grants bail to Hamza Shahbaz
LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted bail to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case today (Thursday).
According to media details, a two-member bench of the court has directed the authorities to release the PML-N leader from the custody.
The hearing has been adjourned till February 11 after the counsels were unable to complete their arguments in money laundering reference.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Hamza on June 11, in the money laundering case after the LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.
