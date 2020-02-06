PM Imran visits Azad Kashmir's Mirpur today
12:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
PM Imran visits Azad Kashmir's Mirpur today
MIRPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur today (Thursday).

According to media details, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at cricket stadium to express solidarity with the people of held Valley.

All the preparations have been completed in this regard.

The premier is also expected to pay a visit to British welfare trust where he would meet orphan children.

