PM Imran visits Azad Kashmir's Mirpur today
12:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
Share
MIRPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur today (Thursday).
According to media details, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at cricket stadium to express solidarity with the people of held Valley.
All the preparations have been completed in this regard.
The premier is also expected to pay a visit to British welfare trust where he would meet orphan children.
- Saudi Arabia, China discuss efforts to combat, control coronavirus11:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
-
-
-
- Govt launches "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide ...10:37 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
-
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019