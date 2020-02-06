PML-Q warns PM Imran of consequences if promises are not fulfilled

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) has warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be facing consequences if he failed to control inflation and corruption.

PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha issued the warning while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday. He said that it will be hard for the PML-Q to stand by the PTI if he did not fulfill the promises made to the public.

"We have made alliance with the government but will not be part of its wrong decisions," he stressed, adding that inflation and bad governance were the key concerns of the party.

Earlier, a government-empowered committee headed by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi to settle the issue but the meeting yielded no results as the PML-Q was not ready to budge on its demand.

Elahi had made it cleared that there will be no discussion until already negotiated decisions are implemented.