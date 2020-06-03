PTI’s MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of COVID-19.
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 3 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel has lost his life to COVID-19 in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, 65-years old Jamshed Uddin had been undergoing treatment for several days and was on ventilator in Kalsoom Hospital Islamabad.

His son Mian Umar Kakakhel and brother Mian Shabbir Uddin Kakakhel have recovered from COVID-19.

Jamshed-ud-Din was elected as MPA from Nowshera on ticket of PTI in 2018 general elections.

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel served as KP Minister for Excise and Taxation and was one of the close companions of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The funeral prayers for Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel will be offered at 06:00 PM today in Nowsehra.

