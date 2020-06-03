I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore coronavirus: Bushra Ansari

12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore coronavirus: Bushra Ansari
Share

As Pakistan is set to be above China among the highly affected pandemic-hit countries with a sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, Bushra Ansari is not happy with the nation’s behaviour towards the disease.

The actor shared a video message to her fans and followers, sharing she's in Toronto and refuses to come back to Pakistan until we start taking the virus seriously.

"I can't help but miss Pakistan. And I can't return because you all are roaming the bazaars," said the actor.

"You all are not understanding. you're treating this as fake or a joke. and because of that, it's spread so much and we are stuck here wondering when and how to return. We're scared, people are telling us not to go back. I can't return because of you."

Pleasing everyone she said, "Please, stop this spread, save lives. Stay home, stay safe."

Recently, many videos and pictures have been doing rounds on social media showing  majority of people turning a blind eye to the existence of the pandemic and the rules of social distancing.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s ...
08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star ...
07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand ...
05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
I can’t return to Pakistan because people ...
12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand ...
03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding ...
01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters
08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr