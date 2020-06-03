I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore coronavirus: Bushra Ansari
Share
As Pakistan is set to be above China among the highly affected pandemic-hit countries with a sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, Bushra Ansari is not happy with the nation’s behaviour towards the disease.
The actor shared a video message to her fans and followers, sharing she's in Toronto and refuses to come back to Pakistan until we start taking the virus seriously.
Bushra Ansari straight up says she isnt coming back to Pakistan because the people of Pakistan have lead to the spread of the virus.— Fatah (@fatah_pak) June 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/AC2o4JxMOH
"I can't help but miss Pakistan. And I can't return because you all are roaming the bazaars," said the actor.
"You all are not understanding. you're treating this as fake or a joke. and because of that, it's spread so much and we are stuck here wondering when and how to return. We're scared, people are telling us not to go back. I can't return because of you."
Pleasing everyone she said, "Please, stop this spread, save lives. Stay home, stay safe."
Recently, many videos and pictures have been doing rounds on social media showing majority of people turning a blind eye to the existence of the pandemic and the rules of social distancing.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's tyrant face before ...09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 85,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,770 confirmed ...09:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore ...12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020