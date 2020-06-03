Indian troops kill another three youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir today (Wednesday), raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of the district.

The troops after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area are conducting door-to-door searches.

The troops during military operations martyred two youth in Saimoh area of Pulwama district, yesterday, and 19 others in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday.