Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Amjad Islam Amjad stood stalwart in the annals of Urdu literature as one of the most glittering literary figure, intellectual, columnist, writer, critic, poet and playwright nationally and globally.

He distincts himself in highlighting social injustice, disparity, familial values and their deterioration and self-recognition by all means. Being a contemporary critic and historian, he unveiled despotisms, dictatorship, democratic periods and depravity of downtrodden sections on a miniature through diverse genres of poetry, prose and dramatic writing style. Undoubtedly, he passed through an incessant voyage of soul-elevating, self-reckoning and realization of social norms to produce several award-winning compositions and ultimately achieving life-earned milestones.

Dilating some spotlight on Amjad Islam Amjad’s early life, we come to know that he was born on 4th August 1944 in Lahore. His ancestors belonged to Sialkot known for sports and diverse cultural activities. He received his earlier education in nearby school, completed his graduation from Govt. Islamia College Lahore and masters in Urdu literature from Punjab University. Contributing as a prolific teacher and mentor of Urdu literature, he started his career as a lecturer in M.A.O College Lahore. Interestingly, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council in 1975.

Touching the pinnacle of his working era, he also worked as a director at Pakistan Television Corporation from 1975 to 1979.

Exclusively, Amjad Islam added his memorable and substantive contribution by writing many columns, translation, criticism, essays and playwright for Pakistan Television and different forums. This was the golden era of PTV where insightful and massive writers like him were producing splendid art of Urdu literature. After critical analysis, some of his well-known dramas are Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Raat, Waqt, and Apnay Log. His first book was published in 1974 since then he has published more than ten collections including Satvan Dar (1978), Fishar (1982), Baarish ki Aawaz (1997), and Yahiin Kahiin (2006) and Nae Purane too. Estimated, he wrote more than 40 books on different genre of Urdu literature as a whole and won the hearts of his admirers.

Glittering like a pearl, Amjad Islam Amjad excelled in translation of foreign writers and poets. He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein. As an ace critic, he also wrote dramas based on criticism.

Amjad Islam Amjad is an innovative and evocative author of more than 40 books in 50 years sprawling career .He has been honoured with many national and international awards. He was highly acknowledged and revered by the contemporary Governments for his pivotal and inventive literary works throughout his illustrious career. Most significantly, he received the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998.He was also conferred Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for matchless contribution in Urdu literature.

Being an awakened and conscientious columnist and feature-writer, Amjad Islam Amjad joined Urdu newspaper Daily Express and wrote columns with the title of "Chasham-e-Tamasha” since June 2008. In December 2019, he received the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award in Istanbul Turkey.

Apart from these awards, he was graced and elevated with dazzling awards including PTV best Playwright FOR 1980.1984,1998,1999 & 2001, best prose book award from Karachi Arts Council, best writer Nigar Film, Writers Guild Award, 12 PTV Awards, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Awards and several others distinctive accolades in through his career. It is true to say that we cannot acknowledge and worth the pearls of wisdom of Late Amjad Islam Amjad in forms of drama, tele- film, prose writings, poetry, criticism and translations.

On 10th February 2023, he passed away after cardiac arrest and headed towards a journey of eternity and divinity. No one can engulf the gap after his departure but he gifted his invaluable literary works for millions of admirers not only in Pakistan but throughout the subcontinent.