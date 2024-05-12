Pakistan hockey team receives a hero's welcome in Lahore for winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup

The Pakistan hockey team received a warm reception upon their arrival in Lahore on Sunday after clinching the silver medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Despite a valiant effort in the final, they narrowly lost to a defensively resilient Japanese team in a penalty shootout.

Despite an unbeaten run to the final, Pakistan fell short in the crucial moments against Japan, who took an early lead. Despite Pakistan's spirited comeback with two quick goals, they ultimately succumbed in the shootout.

At Lahore Airport, the team was greeted by a large crowd, adorned with garlands and bouquets, and fans held up placards congratulating them on their achievement.

Welcoming the team, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood, former Pakistan head coach Khawaja Junaid, and other dignitaries commended their performance. Mashhood praised the team for reconnecting the youth with the national sport and announced a prize of Rs1 million for each player on behalf of the prime minister, who plans to meet the team at the Prime Minister’s House.

Reflecting on the final, Japan initially dominated, but Pakistan fought back strongly with goals from Ajaz Ahmed and Abdul Rehman. However, Japan managed to level the score late in the game, leading to a tense penalty shootout where they emerged victorious.

Head coach Roelant Oltmans expressed disappointment at the missed opportunities in regular play, emphasizing the need to capitalize on chances. Looking ahead to the FIH Nations Cup in Poland later this month, he urged his team to strive for victory, aiming to improve upon their performance in the next tournament.