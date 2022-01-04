IHC issues notice to PM Imran in defamation case against Khawaja Asif

PML-N leader approaches court for right to cross-examine premier

Web Desk
11:56 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
IHC issues notice to PM Imran in defamation case against Khawaja Asif
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit a reply in his defamation suit against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

PML-N stalwart challenged the legality of the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded through a video link in a defamation suit about misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT).

Reports in local media said a single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The counsel for Asif told the court that the sessions judge had barred the defendant from cross-examining the premier.

CJ Athar Minallah then inquired for how long this case of defamation was lingering in the court? The counsel confessed that the delay was from both sides.

Imran Khan given last chance to submit reply in ... 03:47 PM | 25 Sep, 2017

LAHORE - The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was granted a last chance by a civil court in Lahore to ...

Earlier, Imran Khan, in his statement during the virtual hearing, said he was the biggest individual donor of the SKMT from 1991 to 2009. He said baseless allegations were made to undermine people’s confidence in the trust hospital.

More From This Category
Pakistan issues new guidelines for international ...
12:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Heated Senate session likely as Tarin tables ...
11:22 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
Light rain adds chill to weather in Lahore, other ...
10:49 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
Qureshi says Pak-Afghan border fencing issue to ...
10:28 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports 630 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in ...
09:27 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
FBR tax directory 2019: Do you know who's the ...
11:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New star-studded TV drama 'Badshah Begum' to air soon
11:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr