IHC issues notice to PM Imran in defamation case against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit a reply in his defamation suit against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

PML-N stalwart challenged the legality of the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded through a video link in a defamation suit about misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT).

Reports in local media said a single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The counsel for Asif told the court that the sessions judge had barred the defendant from cross-examining the premier.

CJ Athar Minallah then inquired for how long this case of defamation was lingering in the court? The counsel confessed that the delay was from both sides.

Earlier, Imran Khan, in his statement during the virtual hearing, said he was the biggest individual donor of the SKMT from 1991 to 2009. He said baseless allegations were made to undermine people’s confidence in the trust hospital.