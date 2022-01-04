IHC issues notice to PM Imran in defamation case against Khawaja Asif
PML-N leader approaches court for right to cross-examine premier
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit a reply in his defamation suit against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.
PML-N stalwart challenged the legality of the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded through a video link in a defamation suit about misappropriation of funds of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT).
Reports in local media said a single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. The counsel for Asif told the court that the sessions judge had barred the defendant from cross-examining the premier.
CJ Athar Minallah then inquired for how long this case of defamation was lingering in the court? The counsel confessed that the delay was from both sides.
Imran Khan given last chance to submit reply in ... 03:47 PM | 25 Sep, 2017
LAHORE - The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was granted a last chance by a civil court in Lahore to ...
Earlier, Imran Khan, in his statement during the virtual hearing, said he was the biggest individual donor of the SKMT from 1991 to 2009. He said baseless allegations were made to undermine people’s confidence in the trust hospital.
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan issues new guidelines for international passengers as ...12:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- IHC issues notice to PM Imran in defamation case against Khawaja Asif11:56 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Heated Senate session likely as Tarin tables mini-budget today11:22 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Light rain adds chill to weather in Lahore, other cities10:49 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Qureshi says Pak-Afghan border fencing issue to be resolved ...10:28 AM | 4 Jan, 2022
- 'Humsafar': Hadiqa Kiani releases her first single from upcoming ...10:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- 'First gift of New Year': Filmmaker announces date of Quaid-e-Azam ...07:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani stars under fire for dancing at New Year party06:05 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021