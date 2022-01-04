Pakistan Cricket Board unveils categories, nomination for PCB Awards 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the categories and the nominees for annual ‘PCB Awards 2021.

With the impressive achievements of Pakistani players in 2021, the board has announced the nominees for various categories for awards.

PCB made the announcement on social media platforms to recognize and appreciate the achievements of players and match officials during last year.

Impactful performance of the year

Four players are nominated for the awards which include Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Batsman Fawad and paceman Hasan were named for their stunning performances in Tests, while wicketkeeper Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen were included for their performances against India in T20 World Cup.

The "Emerging Cricketer of the Year" award is designed to recognise and celebrate young talent.

Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Young talent Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Wasim Junior were nominated for the emerging category.

T20 Cricketer of the Year

The lineup of nominees for the T20I Cricketer of the Year award include Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Skipper Babar Azam, who is also nominated for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021, has been also named for ODI Cricketer of the Year while star opener Fakhar Zaman also made it to the cut, Haris Rauf was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan while Shaheen took eight wickets.

Many thrilling performances in the Test cricket format, here are the stars who made it to the nominations for "Test Cricketer of the Year".

Test Cricketer of the Year

For the Test cricketer of the year, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are nominated.

Women’s cricketer of the year

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, and Nida Dar made it to the Women’s cricketer of the year list.