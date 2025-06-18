Pia Resumes Lahore Paris Flights After 5 Years Hiatus

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed direct flights from Lahore to Paris after a gap of five years, according to Express News.

The inaugural weekly flight, PK-733, departed at 12 noon carrying 276 passengers to Paris. PIA operated a Boeing 777 for the service, which had recently undergone a full interior refurbishment to enhance passenger comfort.

A simple yet dignified ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport to mark the occasion, where a cake was cut in celebration.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq, Head of Mission from the French Embassy Franck Aubrée, and other senior aviation officials were present to see off the passengers.

PIA was already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris, and with this addition, passengers from Lahore now also have a direct travel option to the French capital.