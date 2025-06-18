Iran denies sending negotiators to Oman or requesting White House meeting

Tehran has strongly denied recent claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump and foreign media suggesting Iranian outreach for negotiations and diplomatic movement toward Oman.

In an interview with a foreign journalist, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed reports that a negotiating team had been dispatched to Muscat, calling them “completely false.” He emphasized that no Iranian delegation was sent to Oman for talks.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations also rejected Trump’s assertion that Iranian officials requested a meeting at the White House. “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader,” the mission stated in a post on X.

The statement followed Trump’s claim that Iranian representatives had reached out to him for negotiations. Iran responded firmly, saying: “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance,” echoing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s stance.

In a televised statement, Khamenei reiterated that Iran will never accept unconditional surrender or threats. “This nation will never surrender to imposition from anyone,” he said, warning that any U.S. military action would cause “irreparable damage.”

He added that Iran’s future, whether in peace or conflict, will not be dictated by external powers. “The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei asserted.