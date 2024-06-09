HEC introduces fully funded China Study Program for Pakistani students

Higher Education Commission announced opportunity for Pakistani students to study in China on a fully funded, six-month placement program, and undergraduate and graduate students can get admissions, offering an unparalleled educational experience.

The goal is to help students with new knowledge and insights, helping them establish academic connections for success in a globalized world. Scholars and students are encouraged to take part in this transformative journey to contribute to the global talent pool by exploring unique pathways to academic excellence and professional growth.

HEC China Study Program

Undergraduate, Masters, and Doctoral candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3 out of 4 while Postgraduate students must have completed their coursework and apply within specified disciplines.

Undergrad students must be in their final year of study and apply within specified disciplines.

Possession of an acceptance letter from a Chinese university ranked in the top 500 by QS/THE/Shanghai.

NOC from the parent university for six-month placement in China.

How to Apply Online