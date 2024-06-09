HEC introduces fully funded China Study Program for Pakistani students

Higher Education Commission announced opportunity for Pakistani students to study in China on a fully funded, six-month placement program, and undergraduate and graduate students can get admissions, offering an unparalleled educational experience.
HEC announced a fully funded, six-month study and placement opportunity in China, open to both undergraduate and graduate students. The new program aims to provide participants with a rich educational experience, promoting cross-cultural understanding and enhancing professional skills.
The goal is to help students with new knowledge and insights, helping them establish academic connections for success in a globalized world. Scholars and students are encouraged to take part in this transformative journey to contribute to the global talent pool by exploring unique pathways to academic excellence and professional growth.
Undergraduate, Masters, and Doctoral candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3 out of 4 while Postgraduate students must have completed their coursework and apply within specified disciplines.
Undergrad students must be in their final year of study and apply within specified disciplines.
Possession of an acceptance letter from a Chinese university ranked in the top 500 by QS/THE/Shanghai.
NOC from the parent university for six-month placement in China.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
