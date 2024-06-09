Search

West Indies crush Uganda by 134 runs in record-breaking T20 victory

West Indies crush Uganda by 134 runs in record-breaking T20 victory

West Indies clinched their largest margin of victory in a T20 match, outclassing Uganda by a staggering 134 runs. Chasing a target of 174, Uganda was bowled out for just 39 runs in 12 overs, tying the record for the lowest team total in the men's T20 World Cup, a record held by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014.

Seamer Akeal Hosein delivered remained sensational with five wickets for mere 11 runs in his four overs, he was awarded Player of the Match award.

He became the first West Indies bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in a men's T20 World Cup innings. Alzarri Joseph also contributed significantly, taking two wickets for six runs in three overs. Uganda's Juma Miyagi was the only player to reach double figures, scoring 13 not out off 20 balls.

Windies after winning toss and elected to bat, posted a total of 173-5 in their 20 overs. Johnson Charles was the top scorer with 44 runs off 42 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

 Russell added a swift 30 runs off 17 balls, featuring six fours. Uganda's captain, Brian Masaba, was the standout bowler with figures of 2-31 in four overs.

This victory marked the West Indies' second match in the tournament, following an unconvincing win against Papua New Guinea (PNG). Uganda, who had previously lost by 125 runs to Afghanistan, had secured their first-ever T20 World Cup win in a spirited performance against Papua New Guinea national cricket team.

Both squads fielded the same lineups as in their previous matches.

