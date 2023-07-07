‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz asks nation to protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all segments of the society to stage peaceful demonstrations after Friday prayers today to express their sentiments over the despicable incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He shared the remarks as nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran (Quran Sanctity Day) to lodge protest against desecration of the holy book.

Taking to Twitter, he said there was a strong resentment in the Muslim Ummah over the incident. He said the nation is united for the sanctity of Holy Quran.

The premier said, “Holy Quran is in our hearts”. He said Quran is not only recitation for us, but a guideline for living."

To mark the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, people belonging to different walks of life will take part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecrations of the Holy Quran.

A day earlier, the prime minister addressed the joint sitting in the Parliament where he urged Islamic countries to forcefully raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecrations at all forums, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a crime in future.

He said he will contact the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of the all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

The parliament also passed a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to curb the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.

The premier noted the Islamophobic incidents are a conspiracy aimed at driving wedge between Muslim and the Christians. He also expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for condemning the incident and distancing himself from this profane act.