‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz asks nation to protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all segments of the society to stage peaceful demonstrations after Friday prayers today to express their sentiments over the despicable incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
He shared the remarks as nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran (Quran Sanctity Day) to lodge protest against desecration of the holy book.
Taking to Twitter, he said there was a strong resentment in the Muslim Ummah over the incident. He said the nation is united for the sanctity of Holy Quran.
The premier said, “Holy Quran is in our hearts”. He said Quran is not only recitation for us, but a guideline for living."
To mark the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran, people belonging to different walks of life will take part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecrations of the Holy Quran.
A day earlier, the prime minister addressed the joint sitting in the Parliament where he urged Islamic countries to forcefully raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecrations at all forums, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a crime in future.
He said he will contact the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of the all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.
The parliament also passed a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to curb the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.
The premier noted the Islamophobic incidents are a conspiracy aimed at driving wedge between Muslim and the Christians. He also expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for condemning the incident and distancing himself from this profane act.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.