Bills controversy deepens as officer picked by President refuses to work as his secretary

ISLAMABAD – Days after making shocking claims about secret act bills, President Dr Arif Alvi returned the services of his principal secretary and picked Humaira Ahmad for the coveted role.

The matter further deepened as Humaira Ali, an officer of Grade 22, turned down the president's offer to work as his principal secretary.

The development comes as Dr Alvi requested PM Office to remove Waqar Ahmed as his principal secretary and seeks the appointment of Humaira Ahmad who is currently working as federal secretary.

A press release issued by Presidency stated that the services of Waqar Ahmed were no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

It was reported that Humaira previously served in the PSP group and opted to leave the assignment at her own request and was then took charge as federal secretary.

Reports further suggest that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) now holds the powers to transfer and post following the dissolution of the assemblies.

Earlier, the newly appointed government jolted federal capital with massive transfers and postings including change of chief secretaries, and IGP of the provinces.