ASF official trims hair of woman Hajj pilgrim over suspicion at Karachi airport

KARACHI – An official of Airport Security Force (ASF) trimmed hair of a woman hajj pilgrim at Karachi airport over suspicion.

The derogatory incident, which took place on June 1, has drawn massive criticism from public and rights organizations.

The victim identified as Seema Bano reached the Jinnah International Airport to board her hajj flight when she was intercepted by a woman ASF official.

The official took her to a room for checking where she cut her hair over suspicion of carrying something illegal. When the passenger passed through the scanner again, the officials found nothing.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the incident, stating that the ASF official had committed violation of privacy rules.

It is beyond to understand why the hair of the hajj pilgrims was trimmed by the ASF official. It called for discouraging such acts.