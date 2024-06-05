Search

UAE likely to extend another billion dollar loan rollover to Pakistan

07:41 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
Pakistan stands poised for another significant financial boost as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signals the potential extension of a billion-dollar loan rollover. This development comes hot on the heels of a successful two-billion-dollar loan rollover completed in January, which was secured for a year.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance have disclosed that the UAE has already disbursed deposits totaling three billion dollars to Pakistan, leaving only one billion dollars pending for rollover.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, fresh from his official visit to China, is expected to personally correspond with the President of the United Arab Emirates, formally requesting the extension of the remaining one-billion-dollar deposit.

The Ministry of Finance has diligently concluded its preparations in this regard. Insider reports suggest a high likelihood of the billion-dollar deposit being rolled over well before its maturity date, signaling continued confidence and support from the UAE in Pakistan's economic stability and growth initiatives.

