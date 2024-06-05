Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education on Wednesday announced summer vacation for all educational institutions within the territory of the capital city.

The summer vacations for schools and colleges within the Islamabad Capital Territory will commence from June 10 to July 31 with the educational institutions reopening on August 1.

However, students enrolled in undergraduate programmes will continue to attend the classes as per their semester calendar.

The directorate said that sessions regarding professional development of teachers will be conducted in the last week of summer vacation.

Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have already announced the schedule of summer vacation 2024 for schools and colleges.

In Punjab, the summer vacations started from June 1 and end on August 14. All government and private schools will reopen on August 15.