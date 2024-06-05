Search

Immigration

Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

Web Desk
08:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

CANBERRA -  The government of Australia has changed the minimum age requirements for post-study work visas for research students, despite a contrary announcement earlier.

The country had earlier announced to change the age to 35; however, the Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will keep the minimum age requirement of 50 for post-study work visas for research students.

The decision follows the publication of changes to the Temporary Graduate Visa Program, set to take effect on July 1, 2024.

Initially, media reports implied that the country planned to lower the minimum age limit to 35 for all
Temporary Graduate 485 visa streams, except for Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders.

The feedback on the effects of the change prompted the authorities to retain the age to 50 for research students in the Post-Higher Education Work Stream, previously known as the Post-Study Work Stream.

Under the fresh guidelines, Master's (research) and doctoral degree (PhD) graduates, as well as Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders under the age of 50, will be eligible for the visa.

The government has made radical changes to the visa regime, especially for students, making it tough for foreign students to secure admission.

The fresh decision aims to balance the government's goal of attracting international talent with
concerns regarding the age requirement for research students.

As many countries including Canada announced to reduce the entry of international students by 35 percent compared to 2023, Australia followed suit and the initial migration strategy, published by the country suggested that lowering the age limit would support “early career professionals.”

The announcement triggered criticism with experts stating that the the proposed cut-off would exclude most doctoral graduates.

It is to be clarified that the 35-year-old age limit will still apply to graduates of taught master's, bachelor's, associate degree, and vocational programs, effective from July 1, 2024; however, those in the Post-Study Work Stream are somewhat relieved now.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Thailand introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility, fee, duration of ...

08:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these ...

02:30 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

UAE set to lift visa ban against this country: Details inside

09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

09:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Schengen style special tourist visa on the cards for Africa

Immigration

03:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

07:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt reveals six companies pre-qualified for PIA's privatization

07:52 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

PIA's flight operation to Europe not resuming soon: Details inside

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

Advertisement

Latest

09:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Punjab on high alert as PDMA warns of heavy rains

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277 280.05
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74


 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: