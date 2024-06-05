Imran Khan refuses offer to leave Pakistan, claims Arif Alvi

Former President Dr. Arif Alvi revealed on Wednesday that Imran Khan was offered an opportunity to leave Pakistan, but the former Prime Minister declined, choosing instead to stay and confront the challenges posed by what he claims are fabricated cases against him.
Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, Alvi commended Imran Khan's resolve, highlighting that his decision to remain in Pakistan is a testament to his courage and commitment to facing the legal and political consequences head-on.
"Imran Khan's determination to stay put is a testament to his courage," Alvi stated. He went on to criticize the longstanding lack of accountability in Pakistan, noting that it has not been a priority since the era of Ayub Khan. Alvi expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs, admitting that he had lost hope in the accountability process.
Touching upon the cipher case, Alvi praised the Islamabad High Court's recent decision, calling it a justified verdict. He reiterated that the case was baseless and the court's decision was a step towards justice.
The revelations and comments by Dr. Arif Alvi come at a time of heightened political tension in Pakistan, as Imran Khan continues to face numerous legal challenges. His refusal to leave the country underscores his commitment to contest these cases and maintain his political presence in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
