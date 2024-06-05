Saudi Arabia's football team arrives in Pakistan for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Saudi Arabian national football team has arrived in Pakistan for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
The team touched down in Islamabad on a chartered flight from Riyadh and was warmly received by Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan.
Joining the welcoming delegation were Secretary IPC Zahoor Ahmed, DG PSB Shahid Islam, Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashood, and several officials from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).
This visit marks a historic first for Saudi Arabia's football team to Pakistan. The team was escorted from the airport to their hotel under stringent security measures.
The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is set to take place on June 6th at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
