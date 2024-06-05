Saudi Arabia's football team arrives in Pakistan for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Saudi Arabian national football team has arrived in Pakistan for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The team touched down in Islamabad on a chartered flight from Riyadh and was warmly received by Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan.

Joining the welcoming delegation were Secretary IPC Zahoor Ahmed, DG PSB Shahid Islam, Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashood, and several officials from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

This visit marks a historic first for Saudi Arabia's football team to Pakistan. The team was escorted from the airport to their hotel under stringent security measures.

The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is set to take place on June 6th at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad.