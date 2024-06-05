Nepra ends multiple instalment option for electricity bill payments

In a significant policy shift, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has announced the cessation of a major relief programme allowing consumers to pay their electricity bills in multiple instalments, with a notable amendment to the Consumer Service Manual, 2021.

Under the new regulations approved by Nepra, consumers will no longer benefit from the option to settle their electricity bills through staggered payments, marking a considerable setback for electricity consumers.

Previously, Nepra had instituted provisions facilitating consumers in clearing their dues conveniently. However, the revised set of regulations now restricts instalment options to once a year, with the exemption of the first instalment from any markup if paid within the stipulated due date.

Subsequent instalments, however, will incur a 14% markup, with the condition that any request for an extension must be submitted before the due date.

Furthermore, the directive mandates power distribution companies (Discos) to issue computerised bills accommodating instalments and due date extensions.

This policy adjustment comes in the wake of deliberations held by the interim government last August, where a proposal was considered to alleviate the burden on consumers grappling with inflation. The proposal sought to enable consumers with bills of up to 400 units to settle their electricity dues through a six-month instalment plan.

The stringent measures in the power sector and the surge in electricity rates also reflect the influence of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) stringent conditions for disbursing loans to Pakistan.

This decision by Nepra marks a notable shift in the landscape of electricity bill payments, imposing stricter conditions on consumers while aligning with broader economic policies aimed at fiscal discipline and financial sustainability.