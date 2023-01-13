Model Town Club, Cricket Center triumphant in 20-K Cup 2023

Lahore – Model Town Club and Cricket Center Club recorded easy victories in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here on Friday.

Muhammad Saleem steered Model Town Club to a 6-wicket victory over Lucky Star Club in the 19th match of the tournament. Batting first, Lucky Star Club scored 136 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Zain ul Hassan was the top scorer as he hammered 44 runs off 38 balls. Other key contributor was Junaid Ali, who struck 28 runs of 25 balls.

For Model Town Club, Afaq Afridi claimed 3-22 and Irfan Rasheed took 2-20.

Model Town Club replied well and chased the target losing four wickets in 18.1 overs, thanks to brilliant batting by Muhammad Saleem, who smashed 45-ball 64 runs while Amir Sajjad cracked 26 runs and Farman Ali 23 runs. Muhammad Subhan, Abuzar Zafar and Qasim Akram got one wicket each for Lucky Star Club.

The 18th match of the tournament was won by Cricket Center, who defeated Shahkamal Cricket Club by 6 wickets. Shahkamal Club, batting first, posted 135 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Hamza Ahmad slammed unbeaten 51 runs while Sheraz Ali scored 27. Ali Zafar clinched 3-23 and Qaiser Ashraf took 2-36.

Cricket Center comfortably chased the target losing four wickets in 19.3 overs. Anas Mahmood batted strongly and cracked 39 runs while Tariq Nawaz struck 37 and Ali Zafar unbeaten 17 runs. For Shahkamal Club, Mukaram Ali, Sheraz Ali and Arslan Ilyas got one wicket each.

On Saturday (January 14, 2023), the only match will take place between Pindi Gymkhana and P&T Gymkhana at Pindi Gymkhana ground.