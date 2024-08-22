Synergy Group CEO Ahmed Kapadia Honors Indus Hospital Pakistan on the launch of its “Indus Shakireen Program” 

KARACHI - In a momentous event, Chairman & CEO, Synergy Group, Ahmed Kapadia presented a commemorative souvenir to Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, the esteemed Founder of Indus Hospital, in recognition of the successful launch of the Indus Shakireen Program – An innovative platform aimed at facilitating recurring donations and ensuring continuous support towards high-quality and easily accessible healthcare services across Pakistan.

The ceremony took place at the Synergy Group Head Office in Karachi, where Mr. Kapadia lauded the efforts of Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and his team for their unwavering commitment towards providing quality healthcare to those in need. “The Indus Shakireen Program is a testament to the spirit of giving and community support. It embodies the values of gratitude and generosity, which are essential for the sustainability of healthcare services in our country, and I would like to extend my good wishes to Dr. Abdul Bari Khan and the entire team of Indus Hospital for coming up with this brilliant idea of setting up a platform towards recurring pledge of donations on monthly basis” said Mr. Kapadia.

The Indus Shakireen Program is designed to create a sustainable source of funding through recurring donations. By becoming a member, donors can contribute monthly, helping to provide essential healthcare services to millions of patients annually.

The program emphasizes the collective power of small, consistent contributions to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need, and ensuring accessible healthcare across all 15 branches of Indus Hospital in Pakistan.

Dr. Abdul Bari Khan expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honored by this recognition. The Indus Shakireen Program is a beacon of hope for countless individuals who rely on our services. With the support of our generous donors, we can continue to offer free, high-quality healthcare to the underserved communities of Pakistan.”

The event reflected the strong relationship between the two leading organizations of Pakistan; Synergy Group – Pakistan’s leading integrated marketing communications group and Indus Hospital Pakistan – A non profit organization comprising a nationwide healthcare network of healthcare facilities across Pakistan.