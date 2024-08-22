5-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks India’s world record

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s five-year-old martial artist Sufiyan Mehsood has broken Guinness World Record held by India.

With this achievement, Mehsood, who hails from South Waziristan, has also become the Pakistan's youngest World Record holder.

The young martial artist broke the record of 9.78 seconds for the "softest time to climb around a person" set by India's MV Arjun Priyan, achieving a new time of 7.87 seconds.

Sufiyan said that this was a very challenging and difficult record, known as the Koala Challenge, which became quite popular during the COVID period.

He is the son of Irfan Mehsood, who was the first person from Pakistan to set 100 Guinness World Records.