5-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks India’s world record

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s five-year-old martial artist Sufiyan Mehsood has broken Guinness World Record held by India.
With this achievement, Mehsood, who hails from South Waziristan, has also become the Pakistan's youngest World Record holder.
The young martial artist broke the record of 9.78 seconds for the "softest time to climb around a person" set by India's MV Arjun Priyan, achieving a new time of 7.87 seconds.
Sufiyan said that this was a very challenging and difficult record, known as the Koala Challenge, which became quite popular during the COVID period.
He is the son of Irfan Mehsood, who was the first person from Pakistan to set 100 Guinness World Records.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
