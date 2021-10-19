Yashma Gill shares adorable photos from her birthday bash

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

The Azmaish actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment vicinity and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Celebrating her birthday, the star performer shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake.

Moreover, the Pyaar Ka Sadqay actor was all smiles as she beamingly posed for the camera with balloons and flowers.

On the work front, the Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai star is getting highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Phaans.