Yashma Gill shares adorable photos from her birthday bash
Share
Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.
The Azmaish actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment vicinity and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Celebrating her birthday, the star performer shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the Pyaar Ka Sadqay actor was all smiles as she beamingly posed for the camera with balloons and flowers.
On the work front, the Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai star is getting highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Phaans.
Yashma Gill offered Rs2m to get married 03:45 PM | 19 May, 2021
Grandparents are truly a blessing in our lives and they spoil and shower love on their grandchildren. Actress Yashma ...
-
- Hundreds flock to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet at Iraq’s ...03:38 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
-
- Pakistan Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s intrusion bid: ISPR (VIDEO)02:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Bill Gates was warned against sending ‘flirty’ emails to a female ...01:34 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Atif Aslam pays tribute to late Farhad Humayun with iconic song06:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021