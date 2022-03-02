Punjab makes Khatam-e-Nabuwat oath compulsory in marriage certificate

LAHORE – Couples in the country’s most populous region Punjab would have to take an oath to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (SAW) at the time of nikah under an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961.

Reports in local media said a meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that approved an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961.

A clause has been added with the amendment wherein the groom and bride would have to take an oath to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) at the time of Nikah.

Some praised the move while others raised questions behind the intentions saying the law and Constitution contain relevant provisions and clauses about faith.

Last year, PML-N and PML-Q provincial lawmakers jointly tabled a resolution calling for the inclusion of the finality of the Prophethood (SAW) clause in the marriage certificate to discourage marital ties between Muslims and Qadianis.