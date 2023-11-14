Nepra gives go-ahead for another increase in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is going to raise the power tariff by Rs1.25 per unit for the domestic consumers, who are already reeling from the worst impact of the recent increases in the power tariff.
The decision is expected to put a Rs23 billion burden on the consumers and the federal government would officially announce it soon.
The decision comes after a hearing held by Nepra on fuel adjustment in electricity prices, focusing on the quarterly adjustment from July to September. The detailed decision is yet to be announced, but Nepra officials have confirmed the Rs1.25 per unit increase for power consumers nationwide.
At the hearing, Nepra officials said that a total increase request of more than Rs22.56 billion had been put forward. They highlighted a reduction in electricity purchases by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) during July, August and September.
Over the three-month period, the total electricity purchase have declined by 9.5 percent, with DISCOs procuring 38 billion units instead of the anticipated 42 billion.
Despite the possibility of a negative adjustment, Nepra officials said the increase in electricity bills had already been reflected in consumers’ payments across all DISCOs. Concerns were raised about billing accuracy, with reports of 10 to 12 cases of over-billing identified in each DISCO.
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
