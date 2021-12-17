LCBDDA Announces Apprentice Program for Young Graduates

LAHORE - Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) on Friday announced the country’s most unique graduate development program for young graduates and through this apprentice program, the youth can transform themselves into certified professionals.

In this fiscal year only, there will be hundreds of apprentices placed in different batches and top performers from each batch will be given permanent slots, based on their respective performances.

The program will offer 12 soft skill training programs and 10 hard skill training programs which include personal and professional skill development courses. It is a great step in a new direction, providing an innovative approach in developing practical solutions for a better employment breakthrough for the youth.

Announcing “The Apprentice” program at Lahore College Women University, Dr. Shahbaz Gill – Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication said, “Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan believes in developing institutions, in Lahore only, the Central Business District (CBD Punjab) and RUDA are developing institutions that are in tune with modern requirements which will create millions of jobs and I promise, to give jobs to female students of Lahore College in these institutions”. In this regard, The CBD Punjab HR team will soon initiate a Job Fair and interview female students of Lahore College for the said program.

Taking about this Apprentice Program CEO of LCBDDA – Imran Amin said: “This program will help the youth of Punjab to choose their professional fields by going through focused skill-based training sessions for a better prospect. LCBDDA urges young graduates to register themselves in this program to get professional training relevant to their field of interest and create better employment working opportunities ahead.”

Through this program, equal opportunities will be ensured for both male and female top performers which will lead them towards a permanent job placement and it will also give the youth of Punjab, the confidence and the experience to work in a professional environment.