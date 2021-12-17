Indian designer reveals the price of Maryam Nawaz’ dress

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made headlines at her son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding. The wedding has been the talk of the town over the past week however Maryam's looks took the centerstage in most discussions about the festivities.

Looking gorgeous, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made stunning wardrobe choices which resulted in the meltdown of the internet. While her elegance and beauty was unmatched, she was relentlessly trolled for stealing the limelight of the bride.

Despite the backlash, the internet obsessed over her drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 48-year-old politician chose a plethora of ace designers including Nomi Ansari, Saira Shakira, Elan. She was also dressed in Indian designer Abhinav Mishra's icy blue lehenga choli on her son's Mehndi.

Lately, Mishra’s voice note has gone viral where he talks about the dress which he designed for Maryam. Abhinav recalled that the politician's team approached him for the dress.

Talking about the price of lehnga, the designer said that it was not very expensive and the price was already on the website. The dress was worth INR168000 (around PKR400,000) as per shown on the website of the designer.

Moreover, the valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar will be held at Nawaz Sharif’s house located at Jati Umrah in Raiwind tonight.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had gone viral on social media.