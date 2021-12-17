Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet

Pakistani actor Nabeel Zuberi recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and needless to say the beautiful celebration was a treat for sore eyes.

The Aulaad actor's wedding picture was posted on Diva Magazine Pakistan's social media handle where the groom was dressed in a stunning black and gold sherwani while the bride looked super pretty in her heavily embellished maroon outfit.

Nabeel started his career as a model and later he transitioned from modelling to acting in 2016. He was praised for his performance in various drama serials including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Suno Chanda and Dilruba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

However, Zuberi has not officially confirmed or revealed any details about his wedding ceremony on his social media handles.

On the work front, he has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dobara starring Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan.