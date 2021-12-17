Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet
Web Desk
05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet
Share

Pakistani actor Nabeel Zuberi recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and needless to say the beautiful celebration was a treat for sore eyes.

The Aulaad actor's wedding picture was posted on Diva Magazine Pakistan's social media handle where the groom was dressed in a stunning black and gold sherwani while the bride looked super pretty in her heavily embellished maroon outfit.

Nabeel started his career as a model and later he transitioned from modelling to acting in 2016. He was praised for his performance in various drama serials including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Suno Chanda and Dilruba.

However, Zuberi has not officially confirmed or revealed any details about his wedding ceremony on his social media handles.

On the work front, he has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dobara starring Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan. 

Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a ... 04:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani fashion model Mushk Kaleem has tied the knot with longtime boyfriends Nadir ...

More From This Category
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima to be held ...
05:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch ...
06:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Ayesha Omar leaves everyone awestruck with her ...
03:57 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan's dance video goes ...
03:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Indian designer reveals the price of Maryam ...
04:59 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr