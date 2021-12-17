'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch her beauty brand

‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen has been propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy and now her smashing acting debut is winning hearts.

In her recent interview with Something Haute, Dananeer disclosed her future plans and got candid about her career, stardom and upcoming projects.

Delving into details about her upcoming projects, the Pawri girl revealed that she is all set to launch her brand soon which is based on hair and skin products.

“I never thought of just sticking to a specific career in my life, I want to try various things in my life. I’m going to start my own business soon Insha’Allah, I’ve my brand coming on the way.”

“The brand is based on skincare and hair care products, later I’ll expand it to a makeup brand. It’s my own brand, I’ve been working on this brand for the last two years. I have done everything on my own including product testing, packaging, labelling etc."

Talking about the brand launch, she added. "I’m thinking to launch the brand digitally on my birthday which is on the 27th of December. People can buy the products through website and Instagram”.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

Needless to say, her fame game is going strong considering her first appearance as Syeda Sidra Batool in Sinf-e-Aahan has been loved by the fans.