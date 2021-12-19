At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP vehicle in Bajaur
PESHAWAR – At least two persons were killed, while four others suffered injuries in an attack on the Awami National Party leader's vehicle in Mamund district of Bajaur on Sunday.
Reports in local media said police and rescue officials have reached the site and shifted the wounded persons to the hospital.
The Awami National Party leader's vehicle was targeted during the Local Government elections in the tribal district. The vehicle was targeted near the Kamarsar area of the Mamund district.
This is apparently the second attack on ANP as earlier a local leader Umer Khattab Sherani was assassinated on Friday when unidentified men opened fire at him outside his house in Dera Ismail Khan.
More to follow…
