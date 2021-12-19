At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP vehicle in Bajaur
Web Desk
03:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
At least 2 killed, 4 injured in attack on ANP vehicle in Bajaur
Share

PESHAWAR – At least two persons were killed, while four others suffered injuries in an attack on the Awami National Party leader's vehicle in Mamund district of Bajaur on Sunday.

Reports in local media said police and rescue officials have reached the site and shifted the wounded persons to the hospital.

The Awami National Party leader's vehicle was targeted during the Local Government elections in the tribal district. The vehicle was targeted near the Kamarsar area of the Mamund district.

This is apparently the second attack on ANP as earlier a local leader Umer Khattab Sherani was assassinated on Friday when unidentified men opened fire at him outside his house in Dera Ismail Khan.

More to follow…

More From This Category
OIC Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts to engage ...
03:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
OIC summit: Pakistan proposes six-point strategy ...
01:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
August 2021 ‘altered’ Afghanistan’s ...
12:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Woman presiding officer, husband arrested as ...
12:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
OIC moot: PM Imran warns of biggest man-made ...
12:03 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
World Bank powers Pakistan with $195mn for energy ...
10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress goes viral 
02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr