OIC Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts to engage Muslim countries over Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD – Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, hailed Pakistan’s efforts for holding the extraordinary meeting to discuss Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.

Addressing the session, Hissein Brahim Taha heaped praise on the Pakistani government and said that the South Asian country reaffirmed its commitment to play an effective role in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by holding this session timely.

Taha added that OIC has always supported the Afghan people and the role of the OIC member countries in delivering humanitarian assistance is more necessary than ever before because of the growing challenges faced by the Afghan people.

Secretary General: The OIC reaffirms the importance of concerted efforts to combat terrorism and violence in Afghanistan and to ensure that Afghan territories are not used as a platform or haven for terrorist organizations.

The OIC Secretary-General also called on the member countries to deliver humanitarian assistance through the OIC mission in the Afghan capital. He urged member countries to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorism.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, while speaking at the international conference, stressed that solidarity with the Afghan people is our moral obligation and religious duty. OIC should play a leading role in mobilizing international support for the Afghan people, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while opening the session of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers, said that even before the meeting, our voice reached the world. He welcomed the visiting dignitaries and thanked them to be a part of this crucial meeting at such short notice.

He also commended Saudi leadership saying that Secretary-General Ibrahim Taha and the efforts of other members were commendable and that the Muslim Ummah should play its role in saving Afghanistan from human tragedy.

The session was convened at the insistence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the OIC Summit Chair.

For the first time in 41 years ago, Pakistan is hosting a major meeting of the Islamic world. Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the special moot taking place at Parliament House today.