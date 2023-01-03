Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

Amidst the wedding season, actor and model Ali Gul Pir and his wife Dr Azeema Nakhoda's wedding festivities continue to storm the internet.
Stars, who attended their wedding celebration, made sure to update fans and admirers with glimpses into the dreamy night.
Anoushey Ashraf, Mansha Pasha and Zhalay Sarhadi – the groom squad – took to their Instagram Stories to wish the couple a happy married life.
Here are the pictures from the reception ceremony held in Karachi last night:
Pir tied the knot with his fiancée Azeemah Nakhoda on Sunday. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their intimate nikkah ceremony on social media.
Earlier in January, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. At the engagement, Ali, clad in an ivory kurta pyjama and a shawl by Nomi Ansari, was all smiles with his fiancée, Azeemah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
