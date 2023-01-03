Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

Amidst the wedding season, actor and model Ali Gul Pir and his wife Dr Azeema Nakhoda's wedding festivities continue to storm the internet.

Stars, who attended their wedding celebration, made sure to update fans and admirers with glimpses into the dreamy night.

Anoushey Ashraf, Mansha Pasha and Zhalay Sarhadi – the groom squad – took to their Instagram Stories to wish the couple a happy married life.

Here are the pictures from the reception ceremony held in Karachi last night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

Pir tied the knot with his fiancée Azeemah Nakhoda on Sunday. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their intimate nikkah ceremony on social media.

Earlier in January, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. At the engagement, Ali, clad in an ivory kurta pyjama and a shawl by Nomi Ansari, was all smiles with his fiancée, Azeemah.