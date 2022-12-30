Mansha Pasha sets the dance floor on fire at Ali Gul Pir's dholki

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir's wedding festivities continue to storm the internet. This time around, videos from the dholki celebration are spreading like wildfire on the internet.

The couple's friends and loved ones made sure to keep the celebration super fun and shook at the colourful function.

Pir’s friend and actress Mansha Pasha also joined in the fun and attended the mehendi event with her husband Jibran. Setting the dance floor ablaze, the Laal Kabootar star's killer dance moves have been among the wedding's highlights.

Pir tied the knot with his fiancée Azeemah Nakhoda on Sunday. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their intimate nikkah ceremony on social media.

Earlier in January, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. At the engagement, Ali, clad in an ivory kurta pyjama and a shawl by Nomi Ansari, was all smiles with his fiancée, Azeemah.