PM Shehbaz orders immediate vaccination of all children between 5-12 against Covid

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of children aged five to twelve against Covid on an emergency basis.

The premier issued the while chairing a meeting regarding Covid situation in the country. He also directed enhancing screening of people at the country's borders and airports, adding that a third party audit of the screening system should be conducted.

He also expressed satisfaction over the Covid situation in the country as no death was reported from the pandemic in Pakistan in the last fifteen weeks.

Appreciating the efforts taken by all relevant departments, including NCOC, he said: “We have to be prepared all the times”.

The meeting was informed in detail about the current situation of Covid in the whole world including the region and in Pakistan, new variants of the pandemic, measures taken to prevent them and the vaccination.

It was informed that there was no imminent threat to Pakistan from the new variant of Covid as ninety percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated, state broadcaster reported.