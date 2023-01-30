Search

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry on judicial remand

Web Desk 05:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

The court rejected the petition of police seeking an extension in the physical remand. Fawad’s counsel Babar Awan stated that he expects a positive verdict on a petition seeking bail of the PTI leader.

Last week, Fawad Ch was detained in Lahore. He was accused of having “harassed and intimidated” election commission officials and their families during a press talk.

On Friday, an Islamabad district and sessions court sent Fawad to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

On Saturday, the court approved a petition from police and extended the former federal minister’s remand by two days. The court had reserved the verdict earlier during the day.

Fawad filed a petition to the Kohsar Police Station’s magistrate for his medical examination on Sunday.

Media reported that the former minister stated that the federal police were not conducting his medical test which was a violation of constitutional rights.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to ensure the protection of fundamental rights in the country, especially of Fawad.

Imran Khan expressed his concerns about the well-being of the PTI senior vice president.

Imran Khan writes to Chief Justice to ensure Fawad Chaudhry's ‘constitutional rights’

