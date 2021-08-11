Pakistan, Turkey underline efforts for political solution in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic fraternal ties marked by unique mutual trust and mutual support, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Turkish Minister for Defence Gen (r) Hulusi Akar, who called on him in Islamabad, expressed deep concerns over the forest fires in Turkey and reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity and readiness to extend all possible assistance to help cope with this calamity.

The Pakistani premier also expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral defense cooperation.

He thanked Turkey for its strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues particularly Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

On regional issues, Khan underlined that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward. He expressed hope that the Afghan leaders would recognize the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad based and comprehensive political settlement.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to make every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realise a political solution.

The Turkish minister reiterated his country's support to Pakistan on all issues including India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He concurred with PM Imran Khan on enhancing cooperation in all areas to the mutual benefit of both the countries including in the defense field.

He also underlined Turkey's efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.