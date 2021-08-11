Pakistan to facilitate Afghan peace process, COAS Bajwa says at Corps Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over the Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

Forum was given a detailed briefing on evolving situation along Pak-Afghan international border and its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, particularly in the western zone and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

CCC chaired by #COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ. The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional & domestic security environment. Forum was given a detailed briefing on evolving situation along Pak - Afghan International Border, (1/6) pic.twitter.com/UFEIEljQha — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 11, 2021

The Army chief expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive border management regime and asked for high level of vigil along the western border.

Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, COAS said we had made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan Peace Process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so. Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region, he added.

“Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers,” COAS emphasised.

Taking holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the conference underscored the need for adopting whole of nation approach.

COAS commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness & providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against Covid-19, monsoons and national polio drive.