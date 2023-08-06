Judge Humayun Dilawar, who jailed Imran Khan, flies to UK

LAHORE – Pakistani judge Humayun Dilawar who convicted former prime minister, and PTI chief in corruption case, has departed for London.

The development comes soon after Additional District and Sessions Judge found Imran Khan guilty and sentenced him to three years behind bars, the much-anticipated verdict which will overshadow the future politics of former prime minister.

Media reports suggest that Judge Humayun Dilawar visited Britain to attend a judicial conference at the University of Hull, and training.

During his visit, Judge Dilawar will attend the ‘Judicial Training on Human Rights and the Rule of Law’ from August 5 to August 13. IHC top judge Justice Aamer Farooq nominated him for the training, funded by the Commonwealth Secretariat, London.

His critics raised questions about the hasty procedure, pointing out his controversial posts on social media.