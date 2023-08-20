Pakistan becomes U-13 Squash Champion after 6 years

DAILAN – Pakistan won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the Asian Juniors Squash Championship 2023, which concluded on Sunday in Dalian, China.

According to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan Khalil both from Pakistan played the final of U-13 age category. Nauman Khan beat Ahmad Rayyan Khalil with a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, 11/9.

Pakistan contingent secured a total of three medals in the championship.

Abdullah Nawaz won the bronze medal in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship Under-17 category competitions.

It is important to mention that Pakistan won three gold and one silver medals in 2018 and went on to win a team event in India in 2022 after humiliating the hosts in the championship game.

It should also be noted that Pakistan has won the honour of becoming the Asian champion in the under-13 category after a hiatus of six years.