WhatsApp introduces new media caption editing feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, allowing users to change media captions.

This new feature, which is accessible after installing the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android, improves communication by enabling users to update descriptions for photographs, videos, GIFs and documents after sharing them.

With the new feature, it’s now possible to edit captions for videos, GIFs and documents, as long as it’s done within 15 minutes of sending the message.

Message editing in WhatsApp allows users to correct mistakes and improve their communication, enhancing the overall chat experience. By extending this feature to images, videos, GIFs and documents, WhatsApp allows users to enhance the clarity and context of those messages even after sending them, ensuring the best communication experience.

It’s important to note that editing a message with a caption can only be done from the device from which the original message was sent.

The caption edit feature is available to some users that install the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store, and it’s rolling out to more users over the coming days.

How to use the feature?

Just tap and hold a recent message with a caption to discover if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account.

In the past, this feature was exclusively limited to text messages. However, the feature has finally been extended to media messages as well.