US President Biden stumbles three times while climbing stairs to presidential plane (VIDEO)

11:48 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to become US president, stumbled three times as he climbed the stairs to board his presidential plan, Air Force One, at at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The 78-year-old president and Vice President Kamala Harris were on their way to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet the community devastated by a deadly shooting that claimed eight lives.

Biden, however, managed to get back up without any aid after the three-time falls as he saluted the military officer standing on the runway before boarding the plant.

A White House spokesperson said the president is "just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him".

