Pakistani farmers announce sit-in against inflation in Punjab’s capital on March 31

MULTAN – An association of farmers has announced to stage a sit-in against rising prices of electricity, fertilisers and other agricultural products in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, on March 31.

The announcement comes as the farmers in neighbouring country have been protesting against controversial laws hurriedly approved by the BJP-led Indian government to what the growers see facilitate the corporate sector.

A tractor rally of farmers led by the Kissan Ittehad was held against the inflation in Multan and it passed through the city's NLC bypass and reached Chowki No 9 and Eid Gah Road in Khanewal.

The association said that farmers from all over the country will reach Lahore on tractors to stage sit-in on March 31.

According to the protesters, the PTI-led government purchased agricultural commodities at very low prices, so much so that farmers could not even get a breakeven.

According to local media reports, the farmers have demanded cheap electricity for tube wells, besides subsidy on fertilisers and diesel.