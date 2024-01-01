Srha Asghar goes skydiving in Thailand

Lollywood actress Srha Asghar is a force to be reckoned with whether it is acting, dress choices, or mommy duties.

Known for her endearing smile and charismatic personality, she has garnered high praise for her acting prowess, starring in hit Pakistani dramas such as “Pyaar Ke Sadqay,” “Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan,” “Akhir Kab Tak,” “Aik Jhooti Love Story,” “Bebaak,” and more.

The talented actress is also a world traveller and her Instagram feed showcases her adventures. Breaking away from her on-screen persona, Srha recently indulged in an adrenaline-pumping skydiving experience in Thailand, capturing breathtaking moments in pictures and a captivating Instagram reel.

"Kidhar?????.... Skydive Thailand! Mind-blowing experience" she captioned the post.

The post garnered thousands of likes.

On the work front, her current stint in the popular Hum TV serial "Ishq Murshid" is earning her rave reviews.